NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,061,011. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NovoCure stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.19 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

