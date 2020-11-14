Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.84.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.