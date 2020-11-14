Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

