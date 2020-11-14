OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) Shares Down 3.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 16,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 128,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -17.96.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) Company Profile (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.