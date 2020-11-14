ONOToken Hits Market Cap of $236.29 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 1,962.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, ONOToken has traded up 18,415.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bit-Z. ONOToken has a total market cap of $236.29 million and $3.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

