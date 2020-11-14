Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of ONTO stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
