Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

