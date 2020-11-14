OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPKO Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OPKO Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 542,095 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 860,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,900. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

