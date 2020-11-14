OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised OPKO Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 860,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,900 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

