Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

