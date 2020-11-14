OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $368.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

