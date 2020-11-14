OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $368.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit