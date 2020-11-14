Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.62. 302,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 208,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44.

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 90,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,407,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$703,681.50.

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

