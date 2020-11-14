Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -975.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

