Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $258.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

