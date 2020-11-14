Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PANDY opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

