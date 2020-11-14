Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,007,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.57 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

