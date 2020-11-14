Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $262,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

