Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 14,067 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after buying an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

