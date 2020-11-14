Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VUG opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

