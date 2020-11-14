Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

