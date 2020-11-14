Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $234.68 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.