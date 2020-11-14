Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.86.

Shares of NVDA opened at $531.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

