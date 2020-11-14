Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,853 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,334. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

