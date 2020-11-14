Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

