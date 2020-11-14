Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

