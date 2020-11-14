Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,442 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

