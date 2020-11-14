Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

