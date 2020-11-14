Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $76.61 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

