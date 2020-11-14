Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

