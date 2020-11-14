Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

