Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $149.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.