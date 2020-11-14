Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.