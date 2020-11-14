Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $8,519,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,651. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

