Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

