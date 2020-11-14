Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,103,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

