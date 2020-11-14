Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $896,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.