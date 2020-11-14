Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

VMW opened at $141.86 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.