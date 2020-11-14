Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,108 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

FIW stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

