Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 92,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 218.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

