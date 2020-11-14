Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

