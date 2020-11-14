Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $271.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.53. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.