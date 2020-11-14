Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

