Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 263,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,933,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

