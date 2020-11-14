Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

