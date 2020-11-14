Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.