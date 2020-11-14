Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.