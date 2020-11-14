Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,502,000.

IEFA stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91.

