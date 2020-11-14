Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $329.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $335.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

