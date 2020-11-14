Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,681 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.4% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

