Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,199 shares of company stock worth $6,593,782. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

