Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

